Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza have joined the cast of romantic comedy Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the lead roles.

Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue and Jake McDorman have also joined the cast.

Happiest Season follows Stewart as she prepares to propose to her girlfriend, portrayed by Davis, at her family's annual holiday party.

Things get complicated after Stewart realizes that her girlfriend hasn't come out to her conservative parents, played by Garber and Steenburgen.

Clea DuVall is directing and co-wrote the script with Mary Holland.

Filming started this week in Pittsburgh. Happiest Season is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20.