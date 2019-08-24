Disney+ orders Marvel shows about Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Three more live-action shows based on Marvel comic-book characters have been ordered for the Disney+ streaming service.

The new series will follow the superheroes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

The projects were announced Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

No casting has been announced yet for the shows, which will join the lineup alongside the previously announced Marvel programs The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and What If...?

Disney+ is set to launch in November.