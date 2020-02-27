Tony Hale arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tony Hale arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tony Hale has booked the lead role in Hulu's "Mysterious Benedict Society" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale has signed on to play a kindly genius and his evil twin brother in a new Hulu series.

Known for his roles in Veep, Arrested Development, Toy Story 4 and Forky Asks a Question, Hale will play the dual roles of Mr. Curtain and Mr. Benedict in the screen adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's popular novel, The Mysterious Benedict Society.

"Very VERY excited about this!" Hale tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to a news report about his casting.

The story follows four gifted orphans recruited by an "eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission," a press release from the streaming service said.

Production is set to begin soon. No other casting has been announced.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are the series' writer/creators. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are the show-runners.