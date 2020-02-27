Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale has signed on to play a kindly genius and his evil twin brother in a new Hulu series.
Known for his roles in Veep, Arrested Development, Toy Story 4 and Forky Asks a Question, Hale will play the dual roles of Mr. Curtain and Mr. Benedict in the screen adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's popular novel, The Mysterious Benedict Society.
"Very VERY excited about this!" Hale tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to a news report about his casting.
The story follows four gifted orphans recruited by an "eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission," a press release from the streaming service said.
Production is set to begin soon. No other casting has been announced.
Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are the series' writer/creators. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are the show-runners.