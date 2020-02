"Ryan's Mystery Playdate" will return for a third season this spring. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The preschool show Ryan's Mystery Playdate will return to Nickelodeon this spring for a third season, the cable network announced Monday.

The live-action program follows an 8-year-old boy -- YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji -- as he "tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate," a synopsis said.

Twenty new episodes will begin airing in April.