Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Line of Duty and I Am Nicola actress Vicky McClure has signed on to star in ITV's six-part counter-terrorism thriller Trigger Point.

McClure will play Lana Washington, a bomb-disposal operative working in contemporary London.

Jed Mercurio -- whose credits include Line of Duty and Bodyguard -- is producing the miniseries, which was written by newcomer Daniel Brierley.

"So grateful to be working with Jed again. I'm really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can't wait to get started later this year," McClure said in a press release.

No other casting or premiere date have been announced yet.