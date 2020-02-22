Randall Park attends the premiere of "Snatched" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ed Helms is set to host the NBC comedy series "True Story."

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Office alum Ed Helms and Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park have signed on to host NBC's True Story comedy series.

Helms will also executive produce the U.S. version of Australia's True Story with Hamish & Andy.

A network press release described the new show as a "six-episode hybrid alternative-scripted series in which everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time."

Celebrity guests will then re-enact parts of the stories as they unfold, NBC said.

No premiere date has been set yet.

"I can't wait to bring True Story to American audiences with my buddy Randall Park," Helms said. "It's an incredibly warm, hilarious and kind-spirited show that celebrates the lost art of laughing at ourselves ... with a little help from epic reenactments."