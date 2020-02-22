Holly Willoughby is returning for a second edition of "Take Off with Bradley and Holly." File Photo by Rune Hellestad UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Doctor Who actor Bradley Walsh and Dancing on Ice presenter Holly Willoughby are set to return as hosts of another edition of the BBC competition series Take Off With Bradley and Holly.

"Each week some lucky studio audience members will see their names appear on the Take Off departure board. Competing in a variety of entertaining games, they will have the opportunity to win seats on a plane for an unforgettable global getaway," the British network said in a news release.

The TV event will feature four, hourlong episodes.

"We're really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can't wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday," the hosts said in a joint statement.

The show previously aired as a special in December.