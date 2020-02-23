(L-R) Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Marisol Nichols arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 CW Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) "Riverdale" stars KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2018. Ulrich announced Sunday he is leaving the show after four seasons. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Riverdale cast members Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced Sunday they are leaving The CW drama after four seasons.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich -- who play's F.P. Jones, Jughead's father -- said in a statement to TVLine.

"I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."

Nichols -- who plays Veronica Lodge's mother also said she has left the dark, young-adult drama based on the Archie Comic series.

Season 4 is to wrap up in April.

"I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family," Nichols said in a statement to E! News.

"We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

The show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mark Consuelos and Molly Ringwald.

Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews, died last year.