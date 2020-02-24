Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix said Monday it has ordered a fourth and final season of Atypical, its coming-of-age dramedy about an autistic teen.

The show stars Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda and Michael Rapaport.

"I'm thrilled we'll be doing a Season 4 of Atypical," series creator Robia Rashad said in a statement.

"And while I'm so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It's my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view."