Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Bravo is giving a glimpse of The Real Housewives of New York Season 12.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring new cast member Leah McSweeney, a fashion designer who founded the company Married to the Mob.

"I like crazy people," McSweeney tells her co-star Luann de Lesseps.

McSweeney joins de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. She replaces Bethenny Frankel, who announced her exit from the show in August after eight seasons.

"I think she's a classy girl," Morgan says of McSweeney. "Kind of rough on the edges."

The Season 12 preview teases plenty of drama to come, including a confrontation with Medley and Mortimer's plans to move to Chicago.

McSweeney shared an official cast photo Wednesday on Instagram.

"Ooowwwwww Season 12 is about the be the most lit," she wrote. "April 2 2020 #RHONY #BravoTV #TheyAreNotReadyForUs."

Season 12 premieres April 2.