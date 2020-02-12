Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade is showing his support for his sibling Zaya Wade following her coming out as transgender.

Zaire, 18, voiced his love for Zaya in an Instagram post Wednesday, calling the 12-year-old his "best friend."

Zaire shared a pair of throwback photos of himself with Zaya, including a picture of him kissing his sibling on the cheek.

"Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of," Zaire captioned the post. "I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together... we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind."

"I've told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth," he wrote to Zaya. "I don't care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there's no love lost on this side."

Dwyane Wade is parent to Zaire and Zaya with Siohvaughn Funches, son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer, and daughter Kavvia, 15 months, with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. Dwyane Wade said on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Union have embraced Zaya since her coming out.

"We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as well," the retired basketball star said. "We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously."

Dwyane Wade explained how Zaya was "originally named Zion" and now goes by "Zaya" and she/her pronouns.

Union introduced Zaya in a video Tuesday on Instagram. The clip shows Zaya encouraging people to be true to themselves and push through difficult times.

"Meet Zaya," Union wrote. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Zaire is a high school senior who plays basketball for his school, Sierra Canyon High School. Dwyane Wade played for the NBA teams Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls during his career.