Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Shannen Doherty is feeling grateful for her fans as she battles stage 4 cancer.

The 48-year-old actress said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's been "struggling" following the return of her breast cancer.

"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely beneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing," Doherty wrote.

"I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace," she said. "I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and announced she was in remission in April 2017. She said on Good Morning America last week that her cancer has returned and is now stage 4.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," the star said.

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?'" she added. "And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do."

Doherty is in the midst of a lawsuit with State Farm following damage to her California home in the Wolseley fire in 2019. She said in court documents that she is "dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."

Doherty is known for playing Prue Halliwell on Charmed and Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210.