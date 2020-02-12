Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins and daughters Willa Gray and Ada James attend the Country Music Association Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett is a dad of three.

The 29-year-old country music star and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced Tuesday on Instagram that they welcomed a baby girl, Lennon Love, on Monday.

Rhett and Akins married in October 2012 and have two other daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2.

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!" Rhett wrote. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth."

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," he said. "The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family!"

Akins confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 20th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," she wrote. "9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love."

DJ Diplo and singers Patrick Droney and Hardy were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"amazing and beautiful family," Diplo wrote.

"What a blessing man!! So happy for you guys," Droney added.

"Big congrats my dude," Hardy said.

Rhett and Akins had announced in July they were expecting a third daughter.

"I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!" Rhett wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

Akins shared family photos with Willa and Ada in December after attending a Christmas candlelight church service.

Rhett released his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, in May 2019, and will kick off a U.S. tour in support of the album May 30. The singer said in November that his daughters have changed his music.