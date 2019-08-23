Bethenny Frankel attends the New York premiere of "Pan" in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel addressed her exit from "Real Housewives of New York" amid reports Leah McSweeney will join the Bravo series.

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she left The Real Housewives of New York because she was the only star who is married.

The 48-year-old television personality sparked speculation Friday while addressing her exit from the Bravo series on Twitter.

Frankel encouraged her former co-stars, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, to take flight in her absence.

"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM!" Frankel tweeted. "I had to go since I'm the only one that is actually married...that's how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo."

Fans questioned whether Frankel's message meant she had secretly married her boyfriend, Paul Bernon. Others suggested Frankel was joking about her lengthy divorce from Jason Hoppy.

Frankel and Hoppy split in December 2012 and reached a financial settlement in their divorce in July 2016. The pair have yet to finalize their divorce and are battling for custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Frankel has been linked to Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, since September. She told People in April that she's a "lucky gal" to be dating Bernon.

"It's been good. Things between us are really nice," the star said.

Frankel announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York on Wednesday. Entertainment Tonight said Leah McSweeney, an entrepreneur who founded the clothing brand Married to the Mob, will join the cast.