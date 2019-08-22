Bethenny Frankel is exiting 'Real Housewives of New York': 'I am so grateful'

Bethenny Frankel arrives on the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in May 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel is exiting "Real Housewives of New York." She posted a goodbye message on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel is departing The Real Housewives of New York ahead of the show's 12th season.

Frankel, on Instagram Wednesday, bid farewell to fans and looked back on her time on the Bravo reality series.

"I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single had no family and no idea what the future held," she said alongside an early image of herself taken from the series.

"I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn't know if I would ever get here," Frankel continued before thanking fans for always giving their honest opinions about her life and career.

"I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9-years-old and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together," she said.

Frankel also discussed how fans should strive to achieve their goals.

"Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven't seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life!" Frankel said.

Frankel joined The Real Housewives of New York in 2008 and departed in 2010 before returning in 2015. The show chronicled the reality star's life including the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.