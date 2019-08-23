Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Ballers star Dwayne Johnson says the show will end with Season 5.

The 47-year-old actor and former wrestler announced the news in an Instagram video Thursday and voiced his gratitude to fans of the HBO series.

"Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO's BALLERS," Johnson captioned the post. "My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin' with us every season."

"To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show," he said. "I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS."

Ballers will premiere its fifth and final season Sunday on HBO. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to end the series was made months ago.

Johnson plays Spencer Strasmore on Ballers, which takes place in the world of professional football. The show co-stars Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller and Arielle Kebbel.

Johnson will star in a number of upcoming projects, including the movies Jumanji: The Next Level and Jungle Cruise.