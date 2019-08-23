Lindsey Vonn (R) is engaged and excited about her future with P.K. Subban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lindsey Vonn is engaged to her boyfriend, NHL star P.K. Subban.

People confirmed Friday that Vonn, a retired Olympic skier, and Subban, a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, are engaged to be married.

Vonn, 34, and Subban, 30, told Vogue that Subban proposed this month with an emerald ring. Vonn's favorite color is green and emerald is Subban's birthstone. Subban popped the question at home.

"I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I'm taking it," Subban said. "It's about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest."

Vonn and Subban met in 2017 and were first linked in April 2018. Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn, and said she was initially hesitant about marrying again.

"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," Vonn said of Subban. "After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with ... He makes me happy, and he's so positive and energetic."

"Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Subban added. "There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."

Vonn and Subban have yet to start planning their wedding. The couple hope to move to New Jersey and also have to consider Subban's hockey schedule.

"We're in such a busy time right now," Vonn said. "I just want to enjoy the moment and the engagement. We're not in a big hurry to get married."

"I want to wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party," she shared. "Other than that, I honestly haven't spent a lot of time thinking about it. I'm mostly just excited for the future!"

Vonn supported Subban at an event Thursday at the Montreal Children's Hospital. Subban, who previously played hockey for the Montreal Canadiens, donated $10 million to the facility.

"Proud to stand by man last night in his never ending effort to make a difference!" Vonn wrote on Instagram. "Congrats on an amazing night babe, you are an incredible person with the biggest heart I know!"