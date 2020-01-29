Jan. 29 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper explained on Late Night the auditioning process he went through to become Chidi Anagonye on NBC's The Good Place.

Harper told host Seth Meyers on Tuesday that he auditioned for the role of a lawyer and read from a script that was different from The Good Place.

"I was reading for the part of a lawyer for the Innocence Project, who encounters this woman at a conference and then it turns out that she's not supposed to be there," the actor said before detailing how creator Michael Schur then had to sit down with him to explain the actual concept of the show.

"He's like, 'That script that we gave you, that's not what you're doing at all and I want to walk you through what the show actually is," Harper said about Schur.

Harper said that fans contact him on social media to help them with their ethics and philosophy homework due to Chidi's expertise in those areas.

"I'm out of my depth, you know," Harper said. "I've tried to read some of the books even that Chidi talks about and I'm just too dumb for it."

Harper also discussed how he was on The Electric Company and once had a food-based rap battle with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meyers then played a clip from the skit featuring Harper dressed as an apple and Miranda as a hot dog.

The Good Place will come to an end after four seasons on Friday. Meyers will host a post-show special following the finale.