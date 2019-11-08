Seth Meyers will send off 'The Good Place' Jan. 30

There will be a farewell special for "The Good Place" starring Kristen Bell after the show's series finale Jan. 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Seth Meyers will host a farewell special for "The Good Place" after the show's series finale Jan. 30. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- NBC announced Friday that the finale of its hit comedy The Good Place would include a post-show special hosted by Seth Meyers. The finale begins Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m. and runs 90 minutes.

The Good Place premiered in 2016 as Eleanor (Kristen Bell) woke up in the afterlife. Michael (Ted Danson) told her she was in The Good Place, along with Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto). Over four seasons, the quartet discovered there was more to the afterlife than The Good Place and strive to help all of humanity end up in The Good Place, with the help of heavenly helper Janet (D'Arcy Carden).

Series creator Mike Schur announced in June that the fourth season of The Good Place would be its last. He feels the story has a natural ending and does not wish to spread it thin just to get more seasons on the air. The cast were sad but supportive of the decision.

Schur also said the season finale would be an hour-long episode. That leaves 30 minutes for Meyers' special.

The Good Place airs Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.