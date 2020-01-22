Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers and Seth Meyers spent the day drinking inside an empty bar on Late Night.

Meyers, not wanting to be outnumbered, invited his younger brother Josh and actor Jack McBrayer to join in on the fun.

The group started things off on Tuesday by having a round of drinks based on brotherhood and birth order such as The Firstborn which included Glenfiddich whisky, non-alcoholic beer O'Doul's and Alka-Seltzer.

The Jonas Brothers and Meyers' group then played a number of drinking games. Meyers' group was challenged with matching different hairstyles to each Jonas Brother.

The last game involved each group penning a pop song in five minutes based on a phrase they randomly selected. Meyers and his team first performed "Drunk at Noon" followed The Jonas Brothers who performed "In Bed by Nine."

The Jonas Brothers recently released a new music video for their single "What A Man Gotta Do" that featured their spouses Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.