Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The cast of Schitt's Creek were quizzed on how well they know each other on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Stars Dan Levy (David), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O'Hara (Moira) and Annie Murphy (Alexis) took part in the trivia game on Thursday which involved each member putting on noise-canceling headphones as Fallon asked questions about them.

The star wearing the headphones was then challenged to come up with the same answer as their castmates.

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and O'Hara correctly guessed what the others said including how Eugene Levy's biggest pet peeve is getting his hair wet, how O'Hara laughed the hardest during a scene where she is trying to sell cosmetic items and how Dan Levy's first job was at Gap Kids.

Murphy, however, ended the streak when she said that her biggest fight on set was with Dan Levy regarding which fast food pizza was the best. The cast had answered that she never got into a argument.

"She's a lovely Canadian girl," O'Hara said.

Schitt's Creek recently kicked off its sixth and final season on Pop TV.

"We're wrapping up six seasons of television which is a daunting task," Dan Levy said when asked about what fans can expect in the final season.

"There's a wedding in the works. We're trying to figure out where our family will end up. That's about as much as I can say," he continued.