'Schitt's Creek' starts to bid farewell in Season 6 trailer

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Pop TV released on Friday a new trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of comedy series Schitt's Creek.

The clip gives updates on the show's central characters following Season 5 and hints at how the series will be wrapped up.

David (Dan Levy) is preparing for his wedding with Patrick (Noah Reid), Alexis (Annie Murphy) is about to relocate to the Galapagos Islands for six months to be with her boyfriend Ted (Dustin Milligan) who suddenly returns home and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) tries her hand at being a flight attendant.

Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) meanwhile, are filming a commercial for the Rosebud Motel while Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) appears to have written her own script.

The trailer ends on an emotional note as David and Alexis say goodbye to each other and Johnny reflects on his family's time living inside a motel, even giving Roland (Chris Elliott) a rare hug.

"There is value in these motels. My family and I have been staying at a motel for the past three years. And I wouldn't trade our stay there for anything," Johnny says.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek will premiere on Pop TV on Jan. 7.