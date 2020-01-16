Jan. 16 (UPI) -- John Cena and January Jones played a round of Flinch with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The game on Wednesday involved the WWE alum and actress having to stand behind a small sheet of plexiglass as fruit was shot at them from a high-speed cannon.

The pair were also given martinis. The contestant who spilled the least amount of alcohol would win the game.

Cena went first and was confident that he would not flinch or spill any of his drink.

"Nothing wrong here, just cool as a cucumber. Totally lowering my heart rate," Cena said about how he was going to stay calm. "I'm actually sleeping with my eyes open."

The grappler turned actor spilled all of his drink, however, after a fruit exploded across the glass. Cena was caught off-guard as Corden asked him to impersonate James Bond.

Jones faired much better, barely spilling any of her drink as did Corden.

Cena also discussed why he is a fan of K-pop group BTS and how RM and J-Hope are his favorite members.

"I began to listen to their music and listen to the message that they send their fans, and it's one of self-love, self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different," he said.

"They are sending a good message through their music, and I think that is really cool when you have popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good. I think that's a plus," he said.