Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk, will return for a sixth and final season in 2021, AMC announced Thursday.

Production on the last 13 episodes is to begin later this year.

The cable network is planning a two-night Season 5 premiere event Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

"From Day 1 of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill -- now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," showrunner Peter Gould said in a press release. "We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month, we start work on the sixth and final season -- we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."

The crime drama co-stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito.

A Breaking Bad marathon is scheduled to start Sunday on AMC, leading up to the Feb, 16 cable television premiere of the show's sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which debuted on Netflix last year.

All of the episodes from the five seasons of Breaking Bad -- starring Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul -- will be shown over five consecutive Sundays.