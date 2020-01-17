Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Raven Gates is feeling "so much better" after recently undergoing surgery.

The 28-year-old television personality gave an update on her health in an Instagram post Thursday after having surgery for unspecified health issues.

Gates said on Instagram Stories this month that she was undergoing surgery after an initial misdiagnosis. She told her followers she was misdiagnosed with a chronic illness.

"IM BACK! And finally feeling back to myself!!" Gates wrote Thursday. "Have you ever been so tired and so drained that it's all you can do to keep from just falling apart? but the show must go on."

"I shared on my IG story over a week ago that I had a surgery & had been misdiagnosed with a chronic illness. Well I'm feeling SO MUCH BETTER," she said. "3 years of pain finally gone. and I can now function through my day without any pain!"

Gates said she's optimistic about 2020 after experiencing a "rough year" in 2019.

"I kept a lot in, I rose above, and felt like I kept getting kicked while I was down. But 2020 whew, I wasn't expecting the goodness & the grace I've gotten even in this first month," she said. "So, with all that said- KEEP the HOPE things will get better. I love you guys & im here for you, like you have been for me."

Fans voiced their support for Gates in the comments. Gates responded to several messages, telling one fan she isn't ready to share the details of her misdiagnosis.

"I don't want to share just yet until I'm completely out of the clear but the misdiagnoses were just due to the symptoms being very similar," she wrote.

Gates ended her post by saying, "Let the wedding planning begin." Gates got engaged to her boyfriend and Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Adam Gottschalk, in June.

Gates and Gottschalk met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, which aired in 2017. Gates previously appeared in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk competed in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.