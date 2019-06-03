'Bachelor in Paradise's' Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk get engaged

June 3 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have become engaged, the couple confirmed on Instagram.

Gates posted photos of the engagement on Sunday which featured Gottschalk getting down on one knee and her new diamond ring.

"I'm keeping you forever and for always. We will be together all of our days. Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always," Gates said.

Gottschalk's engagement photos featured the pair sharing a kiss and dancing. Gottschalk popped the big question on Friday while on a rooftop in Dallas.

Gates, 27, and Gottschalk met during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Gates had previously appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor featuring Nick Viall while Gottschalk was on Season 13 of The Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsay.