Lauren Burnham gives birth to first child with Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

May 30 (UPI) -- Lauren Burnham has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

The Bachelor couple confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday, announcing that the baby's name as Alessi Ren Luyendyk.

"Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09 p.m. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her," Burnham said alongside a photo of herself holding Alessi Ren at the hospital.

Luyendyk also uploaded a photo of himself holding his newborn child. "This was the first time she laid eyes on me and I'm forever changed," he said.

Burnham and Luyendyk made headlines recently when they arrived to the hospital on Tuesday in anticipation of Alessi Ren's birth.

Luyendyk had posted multiple videos to his Instagram story of himself and Burnham getting emotional at the hospital before the birth.

"I'm so proud of you @laureneburnham...You're truly incredible and you did so good today," he said after the delivery.

Luyendyk and Burnham became engaged during Season 22 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in January. The pair announced that they were expecting their first child in November.