Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham wed in Hawaii

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham got married Saturday at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

The wedding of Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 27, took place 10 months after they got engaged on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special.

The former race car driver had previously proposed to Becca Kufrin in The Bachelor Season 22 finale, but later changed his mind and asked Burnham to marry him instead.

"Ever since we've gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day," the groom told UsMagazine.com. "It's been a year. That's kind of crazy 'cause I remember a year ago we were doing 'happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]' and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it's awesome that the day is finally here."

The couple announced in November that they are expecting their first child.

On Friday, Luyendyk shared on Twitter romantic photos of him and his fiancée enjoying their island paradise.

"Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows We're getting married tomorrow!" he captioned the collage of images, which showed them embracing with the ocean in the background.