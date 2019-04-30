Lauren Burnham, pictured with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. (C) and Ben Higgins, asked for prayers for her unborn child with Luyendyk. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Lauren Burnham says her unborn baby has been in the breech position for over 10 weeks.

The 27-year-old television personality asked for prayers in a post Monday on Instagram Stories for her unborn child with husband and The Bachelor Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

Burnham shared a photo of a newborn baby with its feet up by its head.

"This is what I imagine @babyluyendyk is doing rn. She's been breech for over 10 weeks as far as I know. Everyone send your positive vibes/prayers our way to get this munchkin flipped!" she captioned the post.

The American Pregnancy Association said breech births, or births where the baby's buttocks and/or feet are positioned to be delivered first, occur in approximately 1 our of 25 full-term births. Doctors most often opt for a C-section delivery if the baby can't be turned head first.

Burnham is expected to give birth in five weeks. She and Luyendyk enjoyed a babymoon in Bermuda this month ahead of her due date.

"Smooth sailing. 6 weeks left!" the expectant mom captioned a photo from the trip last week. "Thank you for the incredible hospitality @thelorenbermuda @bermuda and @bookingcom! #bermudababymoon."

Burnham and Luyendyk announced Burnham's pregnancy in November. Luyendyk said at the time "nothing compares" to the moment he found out he is going to be a dad.