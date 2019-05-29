Lauren Burnham (L) and Arie Luyendyk, Jr., are preparing to welcome their first child, a baby girl. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk, Jr., are preparing to welcome their first child.

The Bachelor Season 22 couple arrived at the hospital late Tuesday ahead of the birth of their baby girl.

Luyendyk shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Burnham at the hospital. The picture shows Burnham wearing a hospital gown as she and Luyendyk cradle her baby bump.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" Luyendyk captioned the post.

Burnham and Luyendyk also posted a picture of Burnham on their baby's Instagram account.

"Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant," the caption reads.

Burnham and Luyendyk announced Burnham's pregnancy in November. Burnham asked for prayers in April while telling fans her unborn baby had been breech for the past 10 weeks.

"Everyone send your positive vibes/prayers our way to get this munchkin flipped!" she wrote on Instagram.

Burnham and Luyendyk married in Hawaii in January after getting engaged during The Bachelor Season 22 After the Final Rose special.