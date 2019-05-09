'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Carly Waddell expecting baby No. 2

May 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old television personality announced Thursday she's expecting another child with husband and Season 3 co-star Evan Bass in November.

Waddell and Bass are already parents to 14-month-old daughter Isabella Evelyn and Bass' three children from a previous relationship. Waddell shared photos with Bass and Bella on Instagram.

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!!!" she captioned the post.

Bass shared the news and another photo on his own account.

"Ok, so I think I finally figured out what's causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054)," he wrote.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper, Juelia Kinney and Lace Morris were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"The best news everrrrr!!! So excited for you and your family and for our kids to be besties!!!!! Love you!" Roper wrote.

"Bella's face in both pictures is PERFECT!!!!! So freaking excited for all of you!!!!!!" Kinney added.

Waddell and Bass got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale in 2016 and married in June 2017. The couple welcomed Isabella in February 2018.

"Y'all - she's perfect," Bass wrote on Instagram at the time. "My heart is toast. Like toast with jelly cuz my dang heart is shook. I love her I love everyone I love love. Thanks for the encouraging words."