May 29 (UPI) -- Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker says it's been "hard" to watch his scenes on the show.

The television personality reflected on his "flaws" and "mistakes" with Season 15 star Hannah Brown in an Instagram post Tuesday following Monday's episode.

"I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick," Parker wrote. "First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed."

"I have learned a lot and I continuing to learn about my flaws as a man," he said. "I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."

"For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!" the star added.

Parker drew criticism for his behavior during a group date photo shoot during Monday's episode. Brown told Parker his territorial behavior and overconfidence was irritating.

"Luke P. stole the show again but in a negative way," Brown explained in a confessional shot. "I know he's one of my strongest connections, but it's annoying when he tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys."

"There have been just some little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It's like this fine line of: I really think it's attractive, to it's the most unattractive thing that I've ever seen in my life."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.