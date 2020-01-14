January Jones said she went on a "couple dates" with Nick Viall after he slid into her DMs. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- January Jones says she briefly dated The Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

The 42-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that she went on a "couple dates" with Viall, 39, after he slid into her DMs.

Jones weighed in on Viall's season of The Bachelor on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2017, and said on The Late Late Show with James Corden the same month that her dream is to appear on The Bachelorette.

"I was just blasting that guy," Jones said of Viall on Armchair Expert.

Jones said Viall contacted her on social media following her remarks.

"Nick slid into my DMs and he's like, 'I'm so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I'd love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind," she said. "I squealed."

Jones said she went "on a couple dates" with Viall and grilled him about The Bachelor.

"That's all we were talking about really," the actress said. "But I got a lot of juicy inside stuff."

"When they come out of the limo and they have these little schticks or whatever, producers are handing them to them," she shared. "And then I just feel bad for the people who get, like, the dolphin costume."

Jones previously denied dating Viall after they were linked in 2018.

"He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," she told Entertainment Tonight. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

Jones is known for playing Betty Draper on Mad Men and Melissa Chartres on The Last Man on Earth. She most recently starred in the Netflix series Spinning Out.