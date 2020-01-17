Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron spent her birthday with her boyfriend, actor Thomas Doherty.

The actress and singer shared a photo with Doherty, 24, Friday on Instagram after celebrating her 24th birthday Thursday.

The picture shows Cameron reclining in Doherty's arms as they relax on a boat. Cameron gave thanks for Doherty in the caption, calling him an "angel."

"only photo evidence of an UNbelievable birthday of adventure & surprises orchestrated by this earth angel. 17 hours of cake, crepes, balloons, flowers, water sports on a private boat/lake, arcades, pizza, ice cream, a whole laser tag course to ourselves (surprising me with loads of my friends/family, some of which i hadn't seen in a year or more)," Cameron wrote.

"finishing the day at my favorite little (secret) late night cafe for apple cider & pool. drove me all over LA, keeping me in the dark until the very last min, organized to the very last detail," she said. "i mean, whatta guy. what i ever did to deserve this kinda love, i'll spend my whole life wondering."

Cameron and Doherty co-star as Mal and Harry Hook in Disney Channel's Descendants movies and started dating in December 2016. Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in November that she's open to marriage with Doherty.

"I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him," she said.

Cameron celebrated her birthday Thursday just hours after her ex-fiancé, actor Ryan McCartan, accused her of cheating during a Q&A on Instagram Stories. McCartan made the claim after a fan asked him to name his proudest moment.

"Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on me and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life. I'm proudest of the light that came from that darkness," he said.

Following McCartan's post, Cameron reflected on the new year and new decade on Instagram Stories.

"it's been years since i've felt this good, this capable, this strong and connected, in general and in terms of my relationship with myself. i've been so disillusioned and lost, so dark and so sad, and i only now feel like i'm beginning to find the magic again," she said.

Cameron and McCartan ended their engagement in October 2016 after three years of dating.