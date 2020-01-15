Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Broadway musical Frozen has found its new Elsa and Anna.

Producers announced in a tweet Wednesday that Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz will play sisters Elsa and Anna, beginning in February.

"As we approach our second anniversary on Broadway, we're excited to announce @mckenziekurtz and @CiaraRenee as our new Anna and Elsa!" the post reads.

Renée, an actress who previously appeared in Broadway productions of Big Fish and Pippin, celebrated her casting on Twitter.

"It's official! Cannot wait to join this cast and this beautiful show!" she wrote.

Renée and Kurtz will replace Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who originated the roles on Broadway. Levy and Murin will depart Feb. 16, with Renée and Kurtz to begin performances Feb. 18 at St. James Theatre in New York.

In addition, Ryan McCartan will succeed Joe Carroll in the role of Hans. McCartan made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in the musical Wicked.

"I'm gonna be Hans in @FrozenBroadway - my performances start in February!" the actor tweeted. "I'm only capable of playing villains and princes. Come watch me do the only two things I can do, but this time, all at once!"

The Frozen musical is based on the 2013 animated Disney film of the same name, which features the voices of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as Elsa and Anna. A sequel, Frozen 2, opened in theaters in November.

The Frozen musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical debuted on Broadway in March 2018, and launched a national tour in November.