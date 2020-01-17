Kyle Richards (R), pictured with Mauricio Umansky, stars on the Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sasha Lane stars in the new Hulu series "Utopia Falls." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz stars in the new Hulu series "High Fidelity," an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch the new series High Fidelity, starring Zoe Kravitz, and Utopia Falls, featuring Sasha Lane, in February.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV show, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February:

Feb. 1

300

28 Days Later

Adam

All About E

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Buffalo 66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cherry Pop

Earth Girls are Easy

For Colored Girls

The Fugitive

Getting Go: The Doc Project

Ghost

The Girl King

Hitch

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party

Hot Guys with Guns

John Q

Judgement Day

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

Liz in September

Lord of War

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margarita with a Straw

Ms. Purple

Menace II Society

Mimic

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon's Vacation

Naz and Maalik

The Phantom of the Opera

Precious

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Southie

The Spy Next Door

Those People

Touched with Fire

Vegas Vacation

When Harry Met Sally

Where We Go From Here

Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

Lego Masters Series Premiere

Angel of Mine

David Crosby: Remember My Name

Disaster Movie

Wrinkles the Clown

Feb. 7

Into the Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere

Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 10

The Oscars

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9

For Life Series Premiere

Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Feb. 13

Mister America

Feb. 14

High Fidelity Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy Season 2

Utopia Falls Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja

From Hell

Racetime

Radioflash

Villains

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms

American Ultra

Anchor and Hope

Monogamy

Princess Cyd

Feb. 17

American Idol Season 3 Premiere

Duncanville Series Premiere

Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 19

Getaway

Feb. 22

The Prince

Feb. 25

The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere

Run the Race

Feb. 28

After the Wedding

Available in February with the Starz premium add-on:

Wrong Man Season 2 Premiere (Feb. 9)

America's Sweethearts (Feb. 1)

American Psycho (Feb. 1)

American Psycho 2 (Feb. 1)

Are We There Yet? (Feb. 1)

Being John Malkovich (Feb. 1)

Cesar Chavez (Feb. 1)

Chinatown (Feb. 1)

Damien: Omen II (Feb. 1)

Double Jeopardy (Feb. 1)

Fallen (Feb. 1)

Hotel Rwanda (Feb. 1)

Muppets Most Wanted (Feb. 1)

Shane (Feb. 1)

Showgirls (Feb. 1)

Sideways (Feb. 1)

Unthinkable (Feb. 1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Feb. 1)

About a Boy (Feb. 14)

Garfield: The Movie (Feb. 14)

Identity (Feb. 14)

In the Line of Fire (Feb. 14)

Joe (Feb. 14)

The Final Conflict (Feb. 14)

The Game (Feb. 14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (Feb. 14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (Feb. 14)

The Omen (Feb. 14)

The Whole Nine Yards (Feb. 14)

Vertical Limit (Feb. 14)

American Gangster (Feb. 16)

Milk (Feb. 16)

Repo Men (Feb. 16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (Feb. 27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 29)

Available in February with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions Series Premiere (Feb. 3)

High Maintenance Season 4 Premiere (Feb. 7)

Available in February with the Showtime premium add-on:

Homeland Season 8 Premiere (Feb. 9)

Kidding Season 2 Premiere (Feb. 9)

Available in February with the Cinemax premium add-on:

Strike Back Season 7 Premiere (Feb. 14)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February:

A Better Life

A Stork's Journey

Airheads

Almost Famous

Blast from the Past

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Hamlet

Harry Brown

Heartbreakers

In Secret

Just Married

Knowing

Man on a Ledge

Nobody's Fool

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Road House

Secretary

Set Up

Sorority Row

Transporter 2

Uptown Girls

Wall Street