Cast member Jason Momoa attends the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker James Wan is producing an animated miniseries called "Aquaman: King of Atlantis" for HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- James Wan, director of the 2018 blockbuster Aquaman, is executive producing an HBO Max animated mini-series about the aquatic superhero.

"Based on the classic DC character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris, each of the standalone episodes will have a unique story-line following the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the deep," explained a synopsis for Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

There was no word whether any cast members from the live-action adventure will lend their voices to their cartoon counterparts.

The movie starred Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

"This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic story-lines," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for the streaming service, said in a statement. "On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures' box-office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming."