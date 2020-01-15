Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan is working on another new series for Paramount Network. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount Network has ordered to series, Mayor of Kingstown, a drama written by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Sheridan penned the scripts for Sicario, Hell or High Water and Sicario: Day of Soldado; wrote and directed Wind River; and acted in Sons of Anarchy.

Hugh Dillon -- a film producer and the lead singer of the rock band Headstones -- is the co-creator and executive producer of Mayor of Kingstown.

"Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain. It is a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration," a synopsis said.

No casting has been announced yet.

The network also announced Tuesday it also has ordered a second season of The Last Cowboy, an unscripted docu-series Sheridan produces.

Season 3 of Yellowstone is expected to air this year.