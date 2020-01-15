Chuck Norris campaigns with Mike Huckabee at the American Legion in Rochester, New Hampshire in 2008. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has lined up his next gig -- playing the lead in The CW's re-boot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

"WOW! What an incredible day this has been. My cup runneth over. My undying gratitude to @TheCW for your faith and incredible support, and to my #spnfamily ... for everything. Looks like you won't be able to get rid of me just yet #GiddyUp," Padalecki tweeted Tuesday.

Deadline.com said Padalecki, 37, will play a contemporary version of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two children, who returns home to Austin after two years of working undercover.

Walker will also have a female partner in crime-solving, whose casting has not been announced yet.

The original version of the show starred Chuck Norris and ran eight seasons from 1993 to 2001.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural is scheduled to air on May 18.