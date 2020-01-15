Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Starz has released a 2 1/2-minute, behind-the-scenes look at Season 5 of its time-travel romance, Outlander.

The show stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, a 1960s-era surgeon magically transported to the 18th century where she falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Scottish Highlands warrior, played by Sam Heughan.

Set in the American colonies, Season 5 is to kick off Feb. 16. The show's ensemble also includes Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, Lauren Lyle and Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Tuesday's video featured cast members on the set trying to sum up the show in one sentence.

"It's near impossible because Outlander is so much," said Heughan. "It's this action, romance, adventure."

"There is this beautiful, aspirational love story," added Balfe.

"That love story is central to the whole core of it. None of the other characters would be dragged into that vortex," said Lacroix.

About Season 5, Lyle teased, "Everyone's got something huge that happens to them."

Fraser said Jamie, in particular, is in a "really, really tough position" since he is trying to provide for his extended family in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

"He agrees to work for the British and has to lead a militia against the Regulators," he added. "We're building America."

"If we stop this fight now, America will never become America," Skelton's character Brianna tells Jamie, her father, in footage from an upcoming episode.

The series is based on Diana Gabaldon's novels.