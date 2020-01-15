Director Christopher McQuarrie, actress Rosamund Pike and actor Tom Cruise attend the Japan premiere for the film "Jack Reacher" in 2013. Amazon is now working on a "Jack Reacher" TV show. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon has green-lit an action drama based on author Lee Child's Jack Reacher mystery novels.

Reacher is a military veteran who travels the United States solving crimes and fixing problems.

Tom Cruise played the character in the films Jack Reacher (2012) and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

No casting has been announced for the TV series yet.

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child's books -- and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher," show-runner Nick Santora said.

Season 1 will be based on The Killing Floor, the first novel in the series.

"It's been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me," Child said.