Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie is "pleased" with the progress she's made since her eye surgery.

The Today host gave an update on her health on the show Wednesday. Guthrie underwent retinal detachment surgery last week after injuring her right eye during an incident with her 3-year-old son, Charley.

Guthrie called in to the show from home, while her doctor, Dr. Donald D'Amico, appeared in-studio.

"I'm so pleased because yesterday we saw each other again," Guthrie said of D'Amico. "He gave me a good report and said everything is just as it should be. I don't have my vision back yet but I'm going to get it back. Everything's on track."

Guthrie tore a retina in November after her son threw a toy train in her right eye. Guthrie said she's been binging Netflix, getting massages and organizing at home as she recovers from surgery.

"I'm so grateful because it's all going to turn out OK," she said.

D'Amico said Guthrie's retinal tear was at the side of her retina, versus the center.

"The prospect for her central vision to be returned is very good," he said.

.@savannahguthrie's ophthalmologist, Dr. Donald D'Amico, joins us to explain what happened after Savannah sustained a "very big tear in the retina" and how long it will take her eye to heal. pic.twitter.com/HUBnAGPPVC— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 18, 2019

Guthrie said she expects to return to Today after the holidays.

"I was kind of wishing I could come at the end of this week, but the truth is I still can't see out of that right eye," she said. "And also, it looks a little weird. When the surgery was first done I looked like I'd gotten punched in the face. It was very swollen. Now it looks pretty normal, but I can't see."

.@savannahguthrie tells us when she thinks she'll be back on TODAY after having eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/XrZbljXgLd— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 18, 2019

Guthrie said last week that "things are looking up" in the wake of her surgery. In addition to Charley, Guthrie has a 5-year-old daughter, Vale, with her husband, Michael Feldman.