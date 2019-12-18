'RHONJ' stars Joe, Teresa Giudice split after 20 years of marriage

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice are calling it quits on their marriage.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Joe and Teresa, both 47, have separated after 20 years of marriage.

News of the split comes amid Joe's ongoing deportation case. Joe returned to his native Italy in October to await a final decision in his case after spending months in ICE custody. Joe and Theresa decided to split after Teresa's visit to Italy in November.

E! News confirmed Joe and Teresa's separation.

"Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over. Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done," a source said.

Teresa is reportedly focused on her and Joe's four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

People said Joe and Teresa's separation is amicable.

"They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly," an insider said.

"They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other's happiness. They still love one another, but ... neither is interested in a long distance relationship," the source added.

Teresa had voiced her love for Joe on Good Morning America in November.

"There's always going to be a place in my heart for Joe," she said. "I'm always going to love him, no matter what."

Joe and Teresa married in October 1999. The pair both served prison sentences after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014.