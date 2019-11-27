Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie is recovering from an eye injury following an incident with her son.

The Today host called in to the show Wednesday after missing work due to her injury.

Guthrie said she has a torn retina and temporary vision loss after Charles Max, her 2-year-old son with husband Michael Feldman, threw a toy train at her eye last week.

"Charley threw a toy train right at my eye, and it torn my retina," the star said. "It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later."

"It turned out to be kinda serious. They were afraid my retina was detached," she added. "They've been doing a bunch of laser procedures, trying to avoid having to the full surgery."

Guthrie has received laser treatments for her surgery in an effort to seal her retinal tear. The procedure creates small burns that form scars around the wound.

"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery," Guthrie said.

Guthrie also shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Here's the reason I've been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!! Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye!" the star wrote.

"It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won't need full eye surgery," he added. "Very thankful for good doctors and good medical care. And thankful for your good wishes!"

Guthrie is parent to Charley and 5-year-old daughter Vale with Feldman. She and Today co-host Hoda Kotb brought their children to the show in October to meet Sesame Street characters.