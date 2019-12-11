Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie is undergoing eye surgery in the wake of her injury.

Guthrie's Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin said on the show Wednesday that Guthrie was missing work to have the procedure.

"Our dear friend Ms. Guthrie has the day off. She's actually having some eye surgery," Melvin said.

"Right. She'd had some laser treatments, so now she's actually going through the surgery. She's gonna keep us posted, so we wish for her a very speedy recovery," Kotb added.

Today said Guthrie is undergoing retinal detachment surgery on her right eye. Guthrie injured her eye in November during an incident with her 3-year-old son, Charley, where the toddler threw a toy train at her eye.

Guthrie initially hoped to avoid surgery by undergoing laser treatments in an effort to seal her retinal tear. She said on Today last week that she was still experiencing impaired vision.

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry," Guthrie said. "Right now it's like having one contact [lens] in and [one] out. When it first started though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything."

Guthrie is parent to Charley and 5-year-old daughter Vale with her husband, Michael Feldman. The family celebrated Charley's third birthday at a party Sunday.

"Three years old and ready to paaaarrrrty," Guthrie wrote on Instagram.