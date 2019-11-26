Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb wants her wedding to be an "easy breezy" experience.

The 55-year-old television personality discussed wedding plans in an interview with People published Monday following her engagement to boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

"All I want it to be is fun and happy and I just want everybody to feel easy breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids," Kotb said. "Come as you are. That's the theme of the rest of my life."

Kotb and Schiffman plan to marry "sooner than later" and are considering a destination wedding in Mexico.

"I sort of think we probably want to do it sooner than later, because what are we waiting for?" Kotb said. "We may go back to the place we were engaged. We haven't thought about it too much, but we might do something like that. The place is special to us."

"Nothing we do is about bells and whistles in that way," she added. "So it always sort of meant something. Something special to our relationship, in Mexico."

Kotb surprised her Today co-hosts Monday by announcing her engagement. She said Schiffman proposed as they were having dinner on a beach during their recent vacation.

"He said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee," the star shared. "He said, 'Will you be my wife?'"

Kotb told People she and Schiffman were both crying during his proposal.

"Joel got down on his knee and he looked up at me and we were both crying," she said. "He had tears coming down and he could barely get it out."

Kotb shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram from the evening Schiffman proposed.

"He da man!" she wrote, adding a heart and diamond ring emoji.

Kotb and Schiffman have been dating for over six years. The couple have two daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 7 months. Kotb said on Watch What Happens Live last week that her endless energy comes from her kids.