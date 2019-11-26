Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are expecting a baby boy.

The couple announced the news in a video Monday after throwing a gender reveal party for family and friends Sunday.

The video shows Hehner, Otis and their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, at the bash. Henley cracks pink and blue hardboiled eggs on her parents' foreheads until a blue raw egg confirms the couple are having a son.

"We are so happy to FINALLY share our gender reveal with YOU! ....drumroll pleaseeeeee...." Otis wrote on Instagram. "IT'S A BOY!!!! We are over the moon excited for our newest little edition."

Otis and Hehner announced in September they are expecting again after experiencing two miscarriages and infertility struggles.

"We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!! I cannot even believe it! ...after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!" Otis wrote on Instagram.

Otis and Hehner met on the Lifetime series Married at First Sight, which pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple wed in 2014.