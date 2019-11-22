Hoda Kotb says her energy comes from her kids

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is sharing the secret behind her happy and active lifestyle.

The 55-year-old television personality credited her daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 7 months, with giving her energy during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"Having kids at this phase of my life just made me excited about getting up and getting into it. I literally want to be healthy for the kids," Kotb said. "I get up, I do my thing. I think exercise in the middle of the day gives me more juice, so I try to do that."

"I just think, 'Look, I get to go home. Haley can jump 5 feet, 9 inches, because she jumps into my arms,'" she added. "I hold her and I think, 'You know, what? Forget it. I don't even care about being tired. I slept for 54 years. Enough with the sleeping.' It's the best time of my life."

Kotb returned to Today in September after adopting Hope in April. She urged people to take full maternity leave if possible in an interview with People.

"Work is incredibly important, but I do understand what my North Stars are now," the star said. "We can't take all the time we want. I get it. But I feel like if you can, and if you're at a point where you feel like you can do it, you should do it."

Kotb brought her daughters to Today in October to meet Sesame Street characters.

On WWHL, Kotb also discussed Today's annual Halloween costumes. She said the cast doesn't get a say in what they wear, and said her and Kathie Lee Gifford's Snoopy and Woodstock costumes were the worst she's had.

"That was the worst year we've ever had. That was the worst ever," the star said. "I had a big beagle [head]."

"I feel like I'm always a man or something hideous. I was Yoda one year. I'm usually a man. I don't know why they keep picking me to do those things," she added.