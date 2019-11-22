'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' stars handle crisis in crossover trailer

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- ABC is giving a glimpse of the upcoming Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover.

The network released a trailer for the two-hour crossover event Thursday following the Grey's Anatomy midseason finale.

Grey's Anatomy ended Thursday with a car crashing into Joe's Bar, where several Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 characters were hanging out.

The teaser shows the characters responding to the crisis, including Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who is seen helping an injured woman.

"No one is dying," he promises the woman.

Bailey Warren (Chandra Wilson), meanwhile, is seen outside the bar while frantic for husband Ben's (Jason George) safety.

"Get my husband out of there!" she says.

ABC announced Thursday that Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19 will return to television Jan. 23. The crossover event begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Station 19 Season 3 premiere, with Grey's Anatomy to follow at 9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy is in its 16th season and stars Williams, Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and James Pickens, Jr. Station 19 stars George, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Grey Damon.