Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2019

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch the holiday special How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming and new seasons of Younger, Marvel's Runaways and Killing Eve in December.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:
Dec. 1
Unikitty Season 2A
Gintama Season 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
28 Weeks Later
A Better Life
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Airheads
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Behind Enemy Lines
Bug
Ca$h
Cheri
Downhill Racer
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Footloose
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Hamlet
Havana Motor Club
Heartbreakers
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
In Secret
Just Married
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Legend of the Drunken Master
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Meet Joe Black
Nobody's Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Prancer
Rags
Road House
Secretary
Set Up
Some Kind of Wonderful
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
Wall Street
The Winning Season
Dec. 2
This One's for the Ladies
Dec. 3
Making It Season 2 Premiere
The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 Premiere
Vanderpump Rules Season 7
Younger Season 6
My Boss's Daughter
Dec. 4
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special TV Special
CMA Country Christmas TV Special
Fruits Basket Season 1
Dec. 5
The Moody's Series Premiere
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Killers Anonymous
Dec. 6
Burden of Truth Season 2
Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Reprisal Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef Season 16
The Push
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
Miss Universe 2019 TV Special
Dec. 11
Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways Series Premiere
Sherman's Showcase Season 1
Fast Color
Dec. 12
Blackfish
Dec. 13
Marvel's Runaways Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Great American Baking Show Season 5 Premiere
Bumblebee
Depraved
The Sounds of Silence
Dec. 16
American Gangster
Fast & Furious
Wild Rose
Dec. 17
Holidays with the Houghs TV Special
Mighty Magisworlds Season 2B
Dec. 18
Killing Eve Season 2
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times TV Special
The Kid
Dec. 19
Mix Season 1
Cold Case Hammarskjold
Dec. 20
Miss America Pageant TV Special
Loro
Dec. 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Dec. 24
Black Jesus Season 3
Dec. 27
Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Day Shall Come
Dec. 28
Better Things Season 3
Dec. 29
Preacher Season 4
Dec. 30
Flirty Dancing Series Premiere
OK K.O., Let's Be Heroes! Season 2B
The Orville Season 2
Anesthesia
Running with the Devil
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
Available in December with the Showtime premium add-on:
The L Word: Generation Q Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
Work in Progress Series Premiere (Dec. 8)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:
Dec. 31
A Simple Plan
A View to Kill
American Beauty
Basic Instinct
Be Cool
Beautiful Creatures
Big Top Pee-Wee
Birthright: A War Story
Blown Away
Boyz N' The Hood
Brooklyn's FInest
Cadillac Man
Children of the Corn
Children
Cloverfield
Crash
Curse of the Zodiac
Days of Thunder
Dead Heat
Demolition Man
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Double Jeopardy
Election
Escape from Alcatraz
Event Horizon
Far from Home
Fatal Attraction
Fire with Fire
Firstborn
Flight 7500
Forces of Nature
Free to Run
Get Shorty
Ghost World
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Heathers
High Noon
Hot Tub Time Machine
Imposter
Interview with the Vampire
Kalifornia
Kingpin
Love Crimes
Magic Mike
Mousehunt
Much Ado About Nothing
Never Back Down
No Holds Barred
Patriot Games
Permanent Midnight
Pieces of April
Platoon
Project Nim
Rent
Requiem for a Dream
Sacred Ground
Saturday Night Fever
School Times
Split Decisions
Stand Up Guys
Sucker Punch
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator salvation
Top of the Food Chain
Total Recall
Trading Moms
True Colors
True Grit
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Varsity Blues
Witness